Step Up for Soldiers Backyard BBQ Cook off fundraiser is a hit, again

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Step Up for Soldiers Backyard Barbecue Cook-off crowds another venue for a good cause. Thousands of people showed up at the Battleship North Carolina on Saturday for the 9th annual fundraiser.

The Battleship North Carolina’s parking lot was filled with dozens of barbecue food trucks.

- Advertisement -

Attendees were able to sample and vote on their favorite one.

Event organizer Martin Case says Step Up for Soldiers uses this event to raise money to support veterans in need in the area. Case says the non-profit takes 100% of the proceeds from the day-long cook off.

“Ashley house has 24 people that are veterans out there and they stay with them and are being housed by them until they can get on their feet,” Case said. “They are raising funds for an additional home so that they can do this again for them.”

Case says Step up for Solders also repairs homes of veterans, if they cannot afford to do it.

If you missed the tasty fundraiser, follow the group here for more information on future events.