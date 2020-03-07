Trump names NC Congressman Mark Meadows next White House chief of staff

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one. I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”

- Advertisement - Meadows, who is a Republican and a Trump loyalist, said in December that he would not seek reelection.