Trump names NC Congressman Mark Meadows next White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON (WSOC) — North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows will replace Mick Mulvaney as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.
“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one. I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”
Meadows, who is a Republican and a Trump loyalist, said in December that he would not seek reelection.
That announcement came a day after the House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.