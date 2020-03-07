Winston-Salem teacher charged with sexual misconduct involving student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina middle school teacher has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a student.

Authorities say 32-year-old Carly Erin Kaczmarek of Belew Creek was arrested Friday. She is charged with engaging in a sex act with a male student at Walkertown Middle School and taking indecent liberties with him. The felony charges involve an alleged off-campus encounter in November 2019.

- Advertisement -

Kaczmarek was in custody Friday with bond set at $50,000. She is scheduled to appear in court March 26. Kaczmarek has been fired. School system officials say she already had been suspended pending an investigation involving an unrelated matter.