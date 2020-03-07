WPD wins 8th Annual Guns n’ Hoses Hockey Game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police and firefighters battled it out in the 8th Annual Guns n’ Hoses Hockey Game.

Hundreds came out to the Wilmington Ice House to support the teams.

Each year, the game benefits a different charity. This year the proceeds went to Blue H.E.L.P., a mental health group that focuses on law enforcement and PTSD.

A special moment happened this year, the police retired Chief Evangelist’s jersey.

Wife of Fire Captain Andy Comer says she loves watching the crowds grow each year.

“It’s just been something for everybody to look forward to bring their families to and to do something different and do something positive,” Katie Comer said. “It’s been very exciting and there’s a lot of emotion in the ice house.”

The Wilmington Police Department took home the trophy.