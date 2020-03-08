A Cape Fear man asks his community to help Nashville rebuild

WILMINGTON, NC — (WWAY) Greg Lovell, who helped rebuild the Cape Fear after Hurricane Florence, is now working to help areas in Tennessee that were devastated by two E-F 3 tornadoes.

Lovell lives in Cross Creek Neighborhood, one ravaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Then, he helped bring supplies to the area and even started his own business to help rebuild and repair homes. He is known as the “Cross Creek Hero,” and is now sharing his superpowers with Nashville.

He plans to fill a 5,000 square foot space with supplies to bring to our neighboring state. Levell said to WWAY, “The easiest thing would be to say okay here’s you some money and not have to go out there and lift a finger, but that’s not who I am.”

He also started a GoFundMe Page to raise money to help pay for items once he arrives in the state.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.

If you are eager to help, you can contact Greg Lovell at (910) 742-1048 or email him at greglovell@rocketmail.com.