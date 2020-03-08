New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

17-year-old Brianna Monet Bowen was last seen Wednesday on Spring Valley Road in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Bowen is African-American with a medium build, short curly black hair, and brown eyes. She’s 5’2″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie, a brown furry jacket, black shoes, and a black and pink book bag.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office.