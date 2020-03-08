No. 10 NC State women win 1st ACC tourney title in 29 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane each scored 18 points and 10th-ranked North Carolina State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in 29 years, beating No. 22 Florida State 71-66.

Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack. It was a close game the whole way, and neither team ever led by more than six points.

Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and nine rebounds for Florida State. The Seminoles have never won the ACC tourney title.