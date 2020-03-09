18-year-old fatally hit by freight train in North Carolina

VASS, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a teenager has died after being struck by a freight train.

Moore County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets that the 18-year-old was hit and killed by a CSX freight train around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

News outlets confirm deputies responded to the report of an injured pedestrian at a railroad crossing and found James Alan Starling dead at the scene.

The teenager was from Vass.

No additional details were immediately released, and the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.