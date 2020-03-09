All-ACC Honors dominated by Duke Blue Devils

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Tre Jones of No. 10 Duke has been chosen as the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball player of the year and defensive player of the year and Leonard Hamilton of regular season champion Florida State as coach of the year. Jones is joined on the All-ACC first team by top rookie Vernon Carey Jr., Jordan Nwora of No. 15 Louisville, John Mooney of Notre Dame and Elijah Hughes of Syracuse. The team is selected by a 75-person selection panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.