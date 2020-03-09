Bladen inmates accused of smuggling drugs using postage stamps

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two letters mailed to inmates at the Bladen County Jail were used to smuggle drugs into the facility, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office intercepted the letters on Wednesday. Investigators say the drugs were hidden behind the stamps.

Through testing, narcotics agents conformed the controlled substances were buprenorphine and naloxone. Both are opioids used to treat narcotic addiction, but are routinely abused, the sheriff’s office said.

Zikee Demitrious Thompson, 30, of Bladenboro, Justin Erin Andrews, 33, of Elizabethtown, Logan Sykes, 23, of Bladenboro, Angela Christine Darby, 33, of Bladenboro and Robert Diquan Phillips, Jr., 27, of Evergreen are all charged with Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Controlled Substance. Sykes is also charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All except Darby were inmates at the Bladen County Detention Facility. She is currently wanted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

