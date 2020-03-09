Coronavirus preparations ahead of 2020 Azalea Festival

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the cancellation of several major festivals around the country due to Coronavirus, a huge festival in the Cape Fear is just three weeks away.

The North Carolina Azalea Festival’s Executive Director says the show is still on, but she says they have been monitoring the spread of Coronavirus and already have plans to increase health precautions.

“Certainly there are some concerns from some residents and potential guests, but there’s also a lot of support as well,” Alison English said.

English says you can expect to see some added safety precautions at festival events this year.

“Increasing hand washing stations, increasing hand sanitation practices, increased signage, etc,” English said. “Just making sure people remember the best ways to keep themselves safe.”

With around 200,000 people expected to come to the Azalea Festival this year from around the state and even the country, English said they’re they’re taking the steps to make sure everything can go as planned.

“We are taking every precaution to keep the festival safe,” English said. “We will have extra safety precautions and of course are keeping in communication with New Hanover County Emergency Services and will take their advice and any recommendations they give to us.”

English says they have not had any anyone pull out of the festival, nor had any recommendations from the county to cancel any events.

You can find updates on the Azalea Festival here.