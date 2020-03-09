Coronavirus response: UNCW restricts travel where state of emergency declared

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW notified students and staff that the university will not be funding, sponsoring or supporting any non-essential university-related employee or student domestic travel.

As of Monday, no travel whatsoever will be funded, sponsored or supported to areas where a state of emergency has been declared by state or local authorities. This currently includes Washington, California, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, Kentucky, Utah and Oregon.

The university previously announced it will not fund, sponsor or support any employee or student university-related international travel to Threat Level 3 areas (as determined by the CDC). This restriction remains in place.

These travel restrictions apply to conferences, meetings and other in-person events.

Employees should consider alternate ways of participating in events they can’t attend in person.

At this time and in accordance with the latest guidelines from health authorities and higher education peers, the university is not requiring the return of faculty, staff or students who have traveled domestically.

The university is also not requiring the return of students and faculty currently in countries that have been deemed a Threat Level 2 or below by the CDC. However, this is a fluid situation and guidelines from health authorities will continue to evolve.

There will be a Staff Senate forum focused on the coronavirus situation on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Lumina Theater. Representatives from the Student Health Center, Human Resources, the Office of International Programs, and other offices will be in attendance to offer insights and answer questions.

Please remember the follow guidance as previously shared: