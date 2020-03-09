Khine leads UNCW Golf after day one of the River Landing Classic

WALLACE, NC (UNCW Sports)–Sophomore Phu Khine carded a 4-over-par score to lead UNCW during the opening day of the River Landing Classic at the River Landing Golf Course on Monday afternoon.

Led by Khine, the Seahawks closed out the first two rounds in sixth place among the 12-team field after posting a 299-300=599 team score (+23). High Point, Boston University and USC Upstate are tied for first place in the team standings at 14-over-par.

Khine, who holds a share of 10th place, shot an even-par 72 in the first round before authoring a 4-over-par 76 in the second round.

Freshman Mallory Fobes stands in a tie for 12th place with a 73-76=149 score through 36 holes while senior Thao My Nguyen is tied for 23rd place at 7-over-par (78-73=151).

The final round of the River Landing Classic is scheduled for an 8:45 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday, Mar. 10.

UNCW Results: River Landing Classic (Through 36 Holes)

T-10. Phu Khine 72-76=148

T-12. Mallory Fobes 73-76=149

T-23. Thao My Nguyen 78-73=151

T-40. Rachael Mast 76-79=155

57. Keri Kenkel 83-75=158