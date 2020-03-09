Late inning spark leads South Brunswick softball past West Columbus

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–It came down to the middle innings on Monday night, but it was South Brunswick pulling out the win over West Columbus, 14-6.

The Cougars trailed the Vikings 6-3 in bottom of the 3rd inning, but South Brunswick would explode for five runs in the frame to take the 8-6 lead. West Columbus had opportunities in the 4th and 5th innings, but came up empty handed on the scoreboard.

The win improves the Cougars record to (2-0) on the year, while the Vikings fall to (0-2).

West Columbus will begin Three Rivers Conference play on Tuesday, traveling to take on Fairmont. South Brunswick is off until Thursday when they host Pender in Southport.