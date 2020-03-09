Man accused of murder captured in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office helped detectives from Duplin County during the arrest of Rasheed Teron Freeman.
It happened on Friday, March 6.
Officials said Freeman was wanted for charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a homicide that happened in Duplin County on January 11, 2020.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to a location in Pender County.
Detectives with the Pender County Vice/Narcotics Unit served narcotics related search warrants at a residence on Jonestown Road.
Authorities said a stolen firearm, marijuana and other narcotics were seized.
Brandon Huffin and Marcus Parker were charged with the following offenses:
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Manufacture marijuana
- Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Wilbur Huffin was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Xanax
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Manufacture marijuana
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- Possession of stolen firearm