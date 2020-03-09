Man accused of murder captured in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office helped detectives from Duplin County during the arrest of Rasheed Teron Freeman.

It happened on Friday, March 6.

- Advertisement -

Officials said Freeman was wanted for charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a homicide that happened in Duplin County on January 11, 2020.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to a location in Pender County.

Detectives with the Pender County Vice/Narcotics Unit served narcotics related search warrants at a residence on Jonestown Road.

Related Article: Caregiver pleads guilty in death of Leland man

Authorities said a stolen firearm, marijuana and other narcotics were seized.

Brandon Huffin and Marcus Parker were charged with the following offenses:

Felony possession of marijuana

Manufacture marijuana

Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Wilbur Huffin was charged with the following: