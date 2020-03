WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot near downtown Wilmington Monday morning.

Wilmington Police Department says the shooting happened around 11 a.m. near 1000 block of South 6th Street.

- Advertisement -

Wilmington Police Captain Thomas Tilmon said the victim was in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot in the arm.

The 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.