Trace Adkins coming to the Wilson Center this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Country music icon Trace Adkins is coming to the Port City this summer.

The Grammy Award nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist, who first made his mark with his debut album, Dreamin’ Out Loud, will take the stage at the Wilson Center in June.

With 11 million albums sold, time-honored hit singles, momentous, fiery and always memorable live performances, Adkins has earned GRAMMY nominations, Country Music Television and Academy of Country Music awards.

He will perform on Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 13.

Tickets may be purchased online beginning at 10 a.m., at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, in person at Ticket Central, or by calling (910) 362-7999, beginning at 2 p.m.