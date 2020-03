CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WTVD) — Two Camp Lejeune Marines serving in Iraq died over the weekend.

The Department of Defense identified Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, as victims of an incident on March 8.

DOD said both Marines were supporting Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq when they were killed. What exactly happened remains under investigation.

