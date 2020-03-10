Athleta to open next week at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mayfaire’s newest retailer, Athleta, opens on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 at 10 am. The first 50 shoppers in line will receive a swag bag!

Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. In addition to selling apparel in its new space, Athleta will offer free community fitness classes, ranging from yoga to higher impact classes.

Athleta is also B Corp certified, which means they use their business as a force for good. Certified B Corporations balance purpose and profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment.

“We are thrilled to be opening Athleta in Mayfaire,” shares Jennifer Steichen VP of Store Operations at Athleta. “Our brand stands for inclusivity and encouraging women to come together and uplift one another. We look forward to introducing our free classes and events to the community.”

Ahtleta is located on 6807 Main Street and will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone on March 17 for the Grand Opening.” says, Kurt Bohlman, General Manager of Mayfaire. “We are excited to share in the energy that Athleta will bring to Wilmington.”