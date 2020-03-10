Construction of bathrooms, ocean rescue facility in CB delayed

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Roughly two months before construction was to be completed, WWAY has an update on new bathrooms and an ocean rescue facility at the Hamlet Avenue Beach Access in Carolina Beach.

Construction was set to be complete in May, but it will be delayed.

Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce says there were issues with design and contractors, and the town doesn’t want construction going on during the summer season.

She adds that there will be porta-potties and storage facilities there until construction continues in the fall.