Diamond Hawks set to welcome in nationally ranked ECU

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The UNCW baseball team is coming off of a series loss to Memphis last weekend at Brooks Field and they will have their hands full again on Wednesday night. The Diamond Hawks will take on No.24 East Carolina University for the first time this season.

The recent results haven’t been kind to the Seahawks over the past few years. The Pirates have won nine out of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. The only UNCW win came back in 2018 during the NCAA Regional.

This years meeting won’t be any easier for the Seahawks. ECU is (13-3) on the year and riding a six game winning streak coming into the game.

The Seahawks know that each mid-week game against a quality in-state team provides them with the opportunity to pick up a resume building win.

“We know the mid-weeks that we play against our local state schools are very strong and good RPI games,”said UNCW head coach Randy Hood. “Hopefully we will be in a good position to be prepared and play a good game Wednesday night.”

First pitch between the Seahawks and Pirates is set for 6:00 p.m. at Brooks Fields.