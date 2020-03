BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Power was knocked out early Tuesday morning for dozens of residents near Southport.

According to the Southport Fire Department, a truck took down some power lines in the area of River and Bethel roads.



Southport FD remained on scene for a couple hours due to hazards.

Duke Energy reports power should be restored by 10 a.m. to nearly 50 customers.