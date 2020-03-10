Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency amid coronovirus concerns

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency in North Carolina as the number of coronavirus cases in the state increases to seven.

Gov. Cooper said the main purpose of declaring a state of emergency is increased flexibility to respond and allocate funds when needed. It can also speed supplies and give health and emergency management more flexibility as well. A state of emergency also protects consumers against price gouging.

“We do want people to take this seriously but go on living their lives, particularly those not in a high risk group, but do it wisely,” Gov. Cooper said during a news conference.

This is a critical moment when such measures can impact the spread of the disease, said NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Here are the recommendations statewide:

People who are high risk, which is people above the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions, should avoid large groups of people as much as possible.

Facilities that serve as establishments for high risk persons should restrict visitors, such as nursing homes and facilities that care of medically vulnerable children.

Event organizers should urge anyone who is sick, or those who are sick, not to attend

Event organizers are encouraged to offer refunds to those who are high risk.

Travelers returning from counties and US states impacted by COVID 19 should follow DHHS guidelines.

Six people have tested positive in Wake County, one person has tested positive in Chatham County.

The state has also opened its emergency operations center.