Leland man wins big in Cash 5 jackpot

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man’s stop at a gas station in Wilmington paid off when one of his lottery tickets hit it big.

Gary Heafner said ‘special numbers’ led him to winning half of Monday’s Cash 5 jackpot of $580,800.

One of his two tickets matched all five winning numbers. The other lucky ticket was sold at the Fast Stop on North Alston Avenue in Durham. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Heafner claimed his half of the jackpot, $290,400, on Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $205,458.