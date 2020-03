WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested the suspect wanted for breaking into a fast food restaurant early Sunday morning.

Luis Pagan-Andino, 30, is charged with felony breaking and entering at the Hardees in the 2500 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Police say Pagan-Andino is suspected of committing several other breaking and enterings in the same area. More charges are expected.

He is being held under a $35,000 bond.