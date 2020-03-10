Man arrested in Pinecrest Parkway murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in last week’s deadly shooting on Pinecrest Parkway.

James Girlee Hardy, 39, is charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by felon, First Degree Burglary, Possession of Sch. VI, PWISD Sch. II, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining in a Dwelling a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Crack Cocaine.

On March 5, police responded to a shooting and found Donald Wayne Gurganious suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to NHRMC, where he later died.

Police say Hardy was also involved in a separate incident that occurred on February 25. Detectives swore out additional warrants for Assault by Pointing a Gun, and an additional Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Bond information is not yet available.