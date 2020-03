WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–New Hanover scored five runs in the first two innings on Tuesday night and leaned on a dominated performance on the mound to pick up the 7-0 win over Havelock.

Hunter Hodges continued his strong start to the season by throwing five scoreless innings to go along with nine strikeouts to move to (2-0) on the year.

New Hanover will be off until Friday when they travel to take on Jacksonville, while Havelock takes on Croatan on Wednesday.