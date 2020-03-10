North Carolina man wanted after fatal wreck kills teenager

HIGH POINT, NC (High Point Enterprise) — Police are looking for a North Carolina man who left the scene of a traffic accident that killed his 18-year-old son.

The High Point Enterprise says 39-year-old Roderick R. White faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and driving 103 mph in a 45 mph zone.

High Point police says White was driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer Sunday morning when he lost control, ran off the road and hit several trees and a fence before it caught fire.

Three people were ejected from the car, including White’s son, Roderick White Jr., who was killed in the crash.