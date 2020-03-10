North Carolina school board candidate fired over racial slur

JACKSONVILLE, NC (AP) — A man who won a North Carolina school board primary has been fired from his job and asked to withdraw from the race because of a slur about black people that he posted on social media.

Eric Whitfield won the Republican nomination for the Onslow County Board of Education race.

He posted the comment on Facebook.

Whitfield has since deactivated his page. He was an instructor at the Jacksonville Christian Academy but was subsequently fired.

Two sitting board members have asked Whitfield to withdraw from the race.

Onslow County Republican Party Chairwoman Lee Barrows says Whitfield’s remarks don’t represent the party.