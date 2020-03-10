Organization plants trees ahead Azalea Garden Tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the Azalea Garden Tour right around the corner, the Civics Improvements Committee is sprucing up public areas in New Hanover County.

Tuesday at Empie Park, the Cape Fear Garden Club planted trees and a pollinator garden.

The club aims for two projects every year with the city and county’s help. Its main goal is to beautify public areas.

Chairwoman Cathy Poulos says the garden will also help attract more insects to help with the ecosystem.

“Bees and butterflies that can spread pollen and pollinate other plants are vital to our ecosystem, and really to our health. They pollinate agriculture, and strawberries, and blueberries, and almonds. There’s a huge beekeeping industry,” Poulos said.

Poulos encourages people to buy tickets to the garden tour to support community grants like this one.