Original Salvador Dali artwork discovered at NC thrift store

KITTY HAWK, NC (WAVY) — A valuable piece of art was almost lost, until someone with a sharp eye found it at a thrift store on the Outer Banks late last year.

Art lover Wendy Hawkins’ keen eye discovered the Salvador Dali original.

“Sometimes when the paintings or pictures are in frames that are broken, and it was kind of dirty, they get passed by,” said Wendy.

Wendy volunteers twice a week at the Hotline Pink Thrift Shop in Kitty Hawk, which is where she first saw the piece of art.

“One day I saw this, with a bunch of other paintings lined up on the floor, and I said ‘this is old, this is something special.’”

She wanted an expert opinion, and with the permission of the thrift shop, she took it down the road to the Seaside Art Gallery in Nags Head for a second look.

