Town of Carolina Beach votes to increase parking rates

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has voted to increase parking rates in a 4 to 1 vote.

The changes begin April 1, 2020.

Yearly parking passes for residents will be $40, instead of $20. Passes for nonresidents will increase to $175, up from $150. Passes for Carolina Beach employees will increase to $100, instead of $25.

Meters without time limits will go up from $2.50 an hour to $5 an hour. Meters with time limits will go up to $3 an hour.

There will be a maximum of $20 per day for meters and parking lots.

