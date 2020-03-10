United Airlines suspends flight from Wilmington to Chicago

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As we continue coverage on the coronavirus, United Airlines has suspended a flight from the Wilmington International Airport to Chicago.

With many states declaring a ‘state of emergency’ as the coronavirus spreads, United Airlines announced this week that it is suspending some flights, including the flight between Wilmington and Chicago O’hare.

Airport Deputy Director Gary Broughton says, “They notified us that they had had a 10% reduction in capacity, nationwide, which effected about 150 markets. One of those markets of course as you now know, is the Wilmington to Chicago market.”

Broughton says the flight will be suspended in April and should resume June 4th.

As for any other impacts, Broughton says so far, neither Delta nor American Airlines have cancelled or suspended flights.

Meanwhile, given the number of people going through the airport daily, Broughton says they are doubling down on sanitation.

“Twice a day, we’re wiping down all of our heavy traffic areas, and trying to stay up to speed with what is required or requested of us,” Broughton said.

And if the coronavirus should hit home, Broughton added, “We’ll take direction from the government and we’ll look at our day to day operations to see what is needed. Should a flight come in that needs to be quarantined obviously it would be.”

Broughton also says travelers should keep their flight plans unless instructed otherwise.