Armed man shot during foot chase in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A man was shot and wounded by police in North Carolina Tuesday evening after a foot chase, Raleigh Police said in statement.

Raleigh officers responded to a call of a man with a gun and when they arrived to the scene they observed a man, who police identified as 26-year-old Javier Torres, as the person who matched the description given by the 911 caller.

- Advertisement -

Torres ran upon the arrival of the responding officers and a foot chase ensued, during which police repeatedly ordered Torres to stop and drop the gun, police said. He was then shot. Police say the officer who shot Torres was wearing a body camera that was activated and that it captured the shooting.

They will seek to release the video.