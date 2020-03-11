Cape Fear Museum cancels STEM event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another event in the Cape Fear has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a news release, the Cape Fear Museum is rescheduling the Experience STEM-ILM 2.0 that was planned for Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

This comes on the heels of New Hanover County recommending people who are at-risk to ‘socially distance’ themselves from events.

The museum said due to this recommendation and for the safety of our community, they made the decision to reschedule the event since it would bring together more than 250 residents from the community, including those who are at higher risk.

No word yet on a new date.