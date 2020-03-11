Diamond Hawks walk-off rival East Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Matt Suggs sent the Seahawks home winners with a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth in a 5-2 win over nationally-ranked East Carolina on Wednesday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks ran their record to 11-5 with the walk-off win while the Pirates had a six-game winning streak halted and dipped to 13-4.

For Suggs, it was his second homer of the season and his only hit of the night. Brooks Baldwin added three hits and opened the ninth inning rally with a double. Cole Weiss collected two hits and Kip Brandenburg belted his second round tripper of the season.

Reliever Blake Deatherage (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning for the win. The UNCW bullpen combined for six innings of one-run, four-hit baseball.

Lane Hoover, Seth Caddell and Connor Norby each had two hits for the Pirates.

Ryder Bridges (0-1) was saddled with the loss in relief.

The Seahawks host East Tennessee State on Friday at 6 p.m. in the first of a three-game series.