Duke University moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Duke University announced Tuesday all classes will switch to an online platform starting March 23.

Duke-sponsored events will be canceled or postponed through April 20, officials said.

Updates from President Price regarding #COVID19 🔹 Spring break is extended to March 22

🔹 Classes will switch to online/distance learning March 23

🔹 Duke-sponsored events will be canceled, postponed or virtualized through April 20 More info ⤵️https://t.co/Kjd08y0uuY pic.twitter.com/rJXXN0QWco — Duke University (@DukeU) March 10, 2020

“All undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who are currently out of town for Spring Break should NOT return to the Duke campus if at all possible,” said Duke President Vincent Price in a letter to the university community. “We know there are undergraduate students who are on campus at the moment or who will need access to campus housing this week because of a variety of circumstances. Those students who need to return to campus, even briefly, must register with Student Affairs in advance so we can support a limited on-campus population. Students who do remain in campus housing or in the Durham area should be aware that access to many facilities and services – including dining, recreation and libraries – will be limited.”

Spring break has been extended to March 22. Students are encouraged to stay home after spring break.

