Great Smoky Mountains seeking volunteers to adopt a trail

By
Associated Press
-
0
Appalachian Trail, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee-North Carolina Border. (Photo: Ken Lund / CC BY-SA 2.0)

GATLINBURG, TN (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is recruiting volunteers to adopt a trail.

A news release from the park says trail volunteers are asked to hike at least one designated trail four times each year and submit a report on conditions.

The information volunteers provide helps trail maintenance staff prioritize work. That helps ensure that trails remain accessible to visitors.

Volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry.

A 3-hour training session is required.

Information on adopting a trail and other volunteer opportunities is available at the Friends of the Smokies website under the “volunteer” tab.

