Independence Mall construction causes carnival to relocate

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One longtime spring event is relocating after being at the Independence Mall for 36 years because of construction.

The Wilmington Annual Spring Family Carnival was forced to find a new home.

Until about three weeks ago, the marketing team was worried about finding a new spot that would be half as good as the mall.

Now that they have found a temporary place, the team just may have to reconsider the future location.

“The area here is larger than the area that we had in front of the mall,” said Carnival Spokesman Charlie Belknap. “Here we encompass about 150 feet.”

Belknap is with Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment. He likes this temporary spot on New Centre Drive.

“It’s a great location being between Target and Chic-fil-A. A lot of traffic with the intersection of New Centre Drive and Market street. We anticipate it to be as good or hopefully better,” Belknap said.

The spring fair season starts here every March before making its way to other states.

“VA, NY, PA, MD. We come back down after Labor Day through NC, SC, and we end up in GA at the end of October,” said Belknap.

Among the 25 main attractions, people can enjoy foods from cheesesteak to funnel cakes, games, and new rides, like the Flying Elephant.

“This is actually the first time that this ride has ever been used,” said Belknap. “We picked it up in February at the trade show in Tampa, Florida, and it was made in Europe and shipped over.”

WWAY asked Belknap if the new location would be the carnival’s home after this year.

He responded, “Well we’re going to wait and see how it goes. It’s a little premature on that, but this year seems like a great location.”

Admission and parking are both free. Twenty dollar wristbands will get you unlimited rides, or people can buy individual tickets.

The carnival starts Thursday, March 11, and runs through the March 21.