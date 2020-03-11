NCAA Tournament to be played without fans

(CBS Sports) — In response to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the NCAA announced Wednesday that fans will not be able to attend championships including the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert in a statement. “While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

This story will be updated.