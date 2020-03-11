New television pilot, Lost Boys begins filming

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It is lights, camera, action again in the Cape Fear. Production crews have begun filming for the new CW television pilot, Lost Boys.

The pilot is about a family who returns to North Carolina and finds there is a reason local kids sleep all day and party all night, without aging.

It is based on the 1987 film. Crews started filming with extras Wednesday on Forest Hills Drive’ in Wilmington.

They are expected to film in other areas in the Cape Fear through the end of the month.