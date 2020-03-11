NHRMC implements new guidelines for visitors, children no longer permitted

New Hanover Regional Medical Center. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Pender Memorial Hospital have updated their visitor guidelines for visitors to any NHRMC hospital facility to help protect the community.

  • No visitors age 12 and under are permitted
  • Each patient is limited to two adult visitors at a time
  • Do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough, until 48 hours after your symptoms are gone
  • Sanitize your hands often

Pender’s skilled nursing facility is also included in the guidelines. Pender Memorial has also limited its visitors hours to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Outside groups that have visited the hospital in the past have been notified not to come.

These guidelines go into effect on Thursday.

