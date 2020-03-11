NHRMC implements new guidelines for visitors, children no longer permitted

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Pender Memorial Hospital have updated their visitor guidelines for visitors to any NHRMC hospital facility to help protect the community.

No visitors age 12 and under are permitted

Each patient is limited to two adult visitors at a time

Do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough, until 48 hours after your symptoms are gone

Sanitize your hands often

Pender’s skilled nursing facility is also included in the guidelines. Pender Memorial has also limited its visitors hours to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Outside groups that have visited the hospital in the past have been notified not to come.

These guidelines go into effect on Thursday.