NHRMC’s Pink Ribbon luncheon cancelled over coronavirus worries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Major events are already being cancelled over concerns from the coronavirus.
The Pink Ribbon Project, which provides funds to more than 1,000 patients each year, is cancelling it’s annual luncheon Thursday.
It was expected to draw 500 people this year and is a major fundraiser.
In a release, New Hanover Regional Medical Center said it was cancelling the event out of an abundance of caution for patients, staff and the community.
“We have cancelled this event after carefully considering the risks posed by COVID -19, particularly for patients currently undergoing treatment, those who are involved in the care and support of people with cancer and members of our community,” Schorr Davis, NHRMC Vice President of Development/Foundation Executive Director, said.
While there are no confirmed cases reported in New Hanover County, NHRMC is taking extra precautions to minimize exposure.
“While the event is cancelled, the Foundation hopes the community will continue to support this worthy cause,” Davis said.
You can donate online at www.nhrmcfoundation.org, by texting PINK2020 to 44321, or by calling the NHRMC Foundation at (910) 667-5002.
WWAY’s Randy Aldridge was schduled to be a speaker at the event and heard from organizers Tuesday that they are heartbroken to cancel, but hope to reschedule sometime later this year.
Since 1998, The Pink Ribbon Project has raised more than $3 million through the support of community partnerships, individual donations, and events. The organization has provided more than 7,750 comfort bags to local women undergoing treatment for cancer.
The Pink Ribbon Project also funds mammography screenings for women in the region who do not have health insurance or financial resources, as well as follow-up diagnostic procedures for those who receive a suspect mammography result.