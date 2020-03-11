NHRMC’s Pink Ribbon luncheon cancelled over coronavirus worries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Major events are already being cancelled over concerns from the coronavirus.

The Pink Ribbon Project, which provides funds to more than 1,000 patients each year, is cancelling it’s annual luncheon Thursday.

It was expected to draw 500 people this year and is a major fundraiser.

In a release, New Hanover Regional Medical Center said it was cancelling the event out of an abundance of caution for patients, staff and the community.

“We have cancelled this event after carefully considering the risks posed by COVID -19, particularly for patients currently undergoing treatment, those who are involved in the care and support of people with cancer and members of our community,” Schorr Davis, NHRMC Vice President of Development/Foundation Executive Director, said.