Shovel-wielding man attacks another man on North Carolina street

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Two men have been charged after a bizarre altercation in uptown Charlotte, police said.
A man who is homeless chased someone and attacked him with a shovel over the weekend and it was all caught on video.
The man who was chased, who did not want to be identified, said the other man was harassing two women walking on the sidewalk near Ri Ra Irish Pub on North Tryon Street.
“I just happened to be walking by,” he said. “I kind of just stepped in to tell the women to go about their business. The man became hostile with me.”
He said the hostility turned into violence when the man started grabbing whatever he could use as a weapon.