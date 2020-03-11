Some local field trips impacted by coronavirus threat

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Growing concerns about the coronavirus is impacting one local school district.

Columbus County Schools has suspended some field trips until further notice.

Effective immediately, all out-of-State field trips and travel by staff and students are canceled.

All out-of-District (out of Columbus County) field trips and travel by staff and students are canceled.

The school district said travel related to athletic events within the Sandhills region will continue, until additional guidance or changes are implemented from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Competitive events outside of the Sandhills region will be considered on a case by case basis, and must be approved by the associate superintendent or superintendent.

Travel by students and staff to in-state co-curricular events, such as CTE competitive events, math competitions, FFA, may be submitted to the superintendent for consideration of approval.

This includes events previously approved for travel at a future date.

WWAY has reached out to New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, and Pender Counties to ask whether they will make any changes concerning field trips. We’ll update this story with their response.