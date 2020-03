WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — A Wake County resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to seven and the total number of cases in the state to eight.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Serivces, the patient had contact with a man from Indiana who visited the Biogen offices in Research Triangle Park while symptomatic last week.

