CAA cancels Women’s Basketball Championship, suspends spring sports

(NEWS RELEASE) — The Colonial Athletic Association has made the decision to cancel the remainder of 2020 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship in response to continued developments regarding the spread of the Coronavirus.

In addition, all CAA spring sports contests have been suspended until further notice.

- Advertisement -

The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel. Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.

The conference will continue to diligently assess this matter. Additional details regarding the spring sports season and championships will be provided at a later date.