CFCC transitions to online classes due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, Cape Fear Community College is taking proactive measures to protect the campus community.

Cape Fear Community College will extend Spring Break for curriculum students currently on break for one week until March 23, 2020. The College will transition to online programming wherever possible beginning March 23, 2020. This means that 8-week, second-mini session classes will begin on March 23, 2020.

Short-term continuing education classes will continue to meet. Continuing Education students with questions should call 910-362-7200.

This change will affect all students and employees. There will be many questions going forward, and the College will update their campus community frequently. Please monitor cfcc.edu/coronavirus and their social media accounts for updates.

“This is uncharted territory for Cape Fear Community College and for our entire region,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “Although this is unprecedented at CFCC, I have every confidence in our talented faculty and staff. We will continue to provide high-quality instruction and support to our students, no matter the method of delivery.”