Cluster of coronavirus cases is tied to US biotech meeting

BOSTON (AP) — A biotech meeting at a hotel in downtown Boston appears to be the source of a cluster of the coronavirus in the U.S. — and a warning for employers who are still holding big gatherings as the outbreak spreads.

Officials say 77 of the 95 confirmed cases in Massachusetts have been linked to a meeting of executives with Biogen.

The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Officials say at least 12 people who have tested positive for the virus outside Massachusetts have been linked to the late February meeting, including five in North Carolina and at least two in Europe.