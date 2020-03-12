Disneyland closes as California rushes to battle coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland is closing its doors for the rest of the month, shuttering one of California’s best-known attractions as the state hurries to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision came hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned he would likely extend into April his directive banning all nonessential gatherings of more than 250 people. The Disneyland closure capped an extraordinary day of closures and cancellations across the state.

Thirteen of the state’s professional sports teams had their seasons suspended. And economists predicted the virus would halt California’s record-breaking economic expansion as some companies have already begun to lay of workers.